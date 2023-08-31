Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida ate fish caught off Fukushima's coast on August 30 to dispel fears after the controversial release of water from the disabled Ōkuma nuclear power plant, Euronews reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Fumio Kishida, along with three Cabinet ministers, dined on fish caught off Fukushima's coast in an attempt to quell concerns following the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.

At their lunch meeting, they enjoyed sashimi from Fukushima, including flounder, octopus, and seabass, alongside boiled pork, fruits, and vegetables, according to Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy and Industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meal was a show of support for the Sanriku Joban region, which includes Fukushima, and an effort to highlight the safety and quality of seafood from the area. Kishida invited reporters to film the meal, "We eat in support of the Sanriku Joban region. All seafood items from Sanriku Joban are full of appeal," Kishida said as reported by euronews. He added, “Please everyone show your support for Japan’s safe and delicious seafood items including those from Sanriku Joban."

The decision to release treated water from the nuclear plant over several decades has faced opposition from fishing groups and criticism from neighbouring nations, including China and South Korea. China has banned seafood imports from Japan in response to the release, and thousands of South Koreans have protested against it.

Japanese officials argue that the treated radioactive wastewater, stored in about 1,000 tanks and totalling 134 million tonnes since the 2011 nuclear accident, needs to be released to free up space for plant clean-up and decommissioning, which will span decades. Kishida has pledged to protect Japan's fisheries industry from the impact of China's import ban and plans to announce support measures in the coming week, Euronews reported.