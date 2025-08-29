Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba replies to PM Modi tweet in Hindi, says 'aapke saath charcha karne k liye...'

PM Modi landed in Japan on Friday, for his official visit to the nation

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Aug 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, gestures while departing from the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Japanese Prime Minister�Shigeru Ishiba�and Modi pledged deeper economic ties ahead of a summit meeting later on Friday, as they partner up amid trade uncertainty brought on by soaring US tariffs. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, gestures while departing from the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Japanese Prime Minister�Shigeru Ishiba�and Modi pledged deeper economic ties ahead of a summit meeting later on Friday, as they partner up amid trade uncertainty brought on by soaring US tariffs. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba replied to PM Modi's tweet in Hindi, saying “aapke saath charcha karne k liye utsuk hu.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Japan on Friday, and received a warm welcome from Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba.

Upon landing in Japan, PM Modi had posted in Japanese, that he "expects this visit to provide an opportunity to exchange views with Prime Minister Ishiba and others, deepen the existing partnership, and explore possibilities for new cooperation.”

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.

Business NewsNewsJapan PM Shigeru Ishiba replies to PM Modi tweet in Hindi, says 'aapke saath charcha karne k liye...'
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.