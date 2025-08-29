Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba replies to PM Modi tweet in Hindi, says 'aapke saath charcha karne k liye...'

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba replied to PM Modi's tweet in Hindi, saying “aapke saath charcha karne k liye utsuk hu.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Japan on Friday, and received a warm welcome from Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba.
Upon landing in Japan, PM Modi had posted in Japanese, that he "expects this visit to provide an opportunity to exchange views with Prime Minister Ishiba and others, deepen the existing partnership, and explore possibilities for new cooperation.”
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)