Japan says military often flouted rules on handling secrets

U.S. ally is under pressure to tighten information security after lapses on Aegis destroyers and other ships.

TOKYO—Japan's Ministry of Defense on Friday reprimanded more than 100 people including some top officers for mishandling classified security information, in a case that comes amid concern about the country's exposure to hacking by adversaries such as China.

The ministry said it wasn’t aware of any security information leaking outside the military as a result of the lapses, but it described widespread flouting of rules about who can access secrets.

Japan is nearly doubling military spending over a five-year span and has stepped up cooperation with the U.S. in preparing for possible regional conflicts. At the same time, it faces issues such as difficulty recruiting personnel, and U.S. officials have said they are concerned about Tokyo's cyber defenses.

Japan’s space agency was hit by cyberattacks last year. The agency said this month that hackers accessed information about its work with other institutions and may have stolen personal information about agency employees. It didn’t identify the hackers.

Many of the cases involved in Friday’s reprimands took place on ships in the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, or navy. Defense Ministry officials described situations in which personnel with proper security clearance were handling secret information in the ship’s tactical center and brought in others without clearance to help out.

"I believe we have big problems in our organizational culture," said the Maritime Self-Defense Force's chief of staff, Ryo Sakai, who is resigning in light of the findings. "Even when people are aware of improprieties, they are failing to report them or letting them pass."

In one such case earlier this year, a radio operator without clearance was serving as an operational specialist in a destroyer’s tactical center because of a shortage of specialists, the ministry said. It said senior officers assumed such situations were acceptable so long as the personnel without clearance didn’t look at screens or listen to conversations in the room involving information designated as secret.

Takeshi Iwaya, a former defense minister who leads a parliamentary committee on protecting state secrets, said the committee had been warning the Defense Ministry that it needed to apply the rules more strictly. “It is truly regrettable that such cases happened again, and in considerable numbers," he said.

Some of the vessels were Aegis destroyers equipped with an American integrated weapons system, which uses computers and radar to guide weapons to destroy enemy targets.

The ministry said it would fix the problem and get security clearances for everyone who might be in an area where secrets were handled.

The lapses identified Friday involve secrets designated under a 2014 law that covers the entire government. Separately, Japan’s military has long had a system for security clearance under an agreement with its main ally, the U.S.

Retired Vice Adm. Toshiyuki Ito said dealing with two clearance systems was burdensome. "We might need to streamline this a bit," he said.

Sakai, the maritime forces chief of staff, said it was difficult to separate personnel with and without clearance in the cramped space of a ship. He said he wished he had tried harder to modify the rules so they could work in practical situations.

The mishandling of secrets is one of several problems arising recently in the Japanese military. On July 3, the Defense Ministry said it has created a panel to investigate allegations that submarine builder Kawasaki Heavy Industries gave money and presents to Maritime Self-Defense Force members using a fund created through fictitious transactions.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries said it reported the situation to the ministry in April and incurred additional taxes equivalent to about $4 million after tax authorities questioned the transactions. The company's chief executive said he wanted to bring all of the facts to light and would work to improve compliance. Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said, "If the facts are confirmed, the matter must be strictly dealt with."

