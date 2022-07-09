PM Modi, PM Albanese and President Biden vowed to honour Shinzo Abe's memory by ‘redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific’
Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday morning in Nara city when he was delivering a campaign speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese -- countries that make up the Quad with Japan -- have issued a joint statement condoling the assassination of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe and paying rich tributes to the leader.
Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot by a 41-year-old man, identified as Tetsuya Yamgami, in the western city of Nara when the former prime minister was addressing a campaign speech on Friday, July 8. Shinzo Abe later died in hospital.
Police in Japan arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of Nara, who allegedly used a handmade gun to shoot Shinzo Abe, a tragedy that has shocked Japan which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.
Paying tributes to Shinzo Abe, the three leaders said, "We, the leaders of Australia, India, and the United States, are shocked at the tragic assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe."
PM Modi, PM Albanese and President Biden vowed to honour Shinzo Abe's memory by "redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific".
"Our hearts are with the people of Japan and Prime Minister Kishida in this moment of grief. We will honour Prime Minister Abe's memory by redoubling our work towards a peaceful and prosperous region," the statement read.
Calling Abe a "transformative leader", the three leaders recalled Shinzo Abe's key role in setting up of the Quad and pushing for a free and open Indo-Pacific.
They said, "PM Abe was a transformative leader for Japan and for Japanese relations with each one of our countries. He also played a formative role in the founding of the Quad partnership, and worked tirelessly to advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific."
Shinzo Abe, the grandson of former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi, played a pivotal role in shaping the broad contours of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply saddened by Abe's "horrific killing," calling it an "act that has profoundly shocked Japanese society in a country with one of the lowest rates of gun crime."
