Japanese electronics giants tiptoe back to India with a rewired gameplan
Once household names in televisions, video cassette recorders and stereo systems, companies such as Akai, JVC and OM System (formerly Olympus) are making cautious comebacks, chasing niches instead of mass markets dominated by aggressive Chinese entrants and steady Korean rivals.
Japanese consumer electronics brands are quietly retracing their steps into India. Once household names in televisions, video cassette recorders and stereo systems, companies such as Akai, JVC and OM System (formerly Olympus) are making cautious comebacks, chasing niches instead of mass markets dominated by aggressive Chinese entrants and steady Korean rivals. And those such as Sony and Panasonic that had chosen to stay on are also in a reset mode.