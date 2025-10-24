Air-conditioners remain Panasonic’s strongest consumer category, growing over 45% in FY24, with smart models now accounting for nearly half of sales. “The premiumization wave is visible across segments, from large-screen TVs to smart ACs. In TVs, for example, we are witnessing a growing demand for 55-inch and 65-inch models. In air conditioners, customers are increasingly opting for connected and inverter models. This indicates that consumers are willing to pay more for products that offer long-term quality and intelligent features, while being energy efficient," he said.