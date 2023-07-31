A Japanese man, known as Toco online, has costed around two million Yen ($14,000) to transform himself into a canine by wearing a custom- made collie costume.

He shared footage of himself in the costume on his YouTube channel, where he has over 32,000 subscribers. The video shows him frolicking on a lawn, rolling on the floor, and playing fetch. He said that the costume has helped him accomplish his dream of "becoming an animal." Toco documented his transformation journey and uploaded a video on his YouTube channel named I want to be an animal. The video garnered significant attention, with over 1 million views and more than 31,000 subscribers on his channel. The video was shot a year ago as part of an interview by a German TV station called RTL. In the video, Toco also recorded himself taking his first-ever walk in public as a dog. Bystanders were amazed as he paraded down a busy street, and the viral clip has received 1.7 million views, reported HT. Toco is seen wearing the dog outfit while being taken for a walk with a leash around his neck. He mimics the behaviours of dogs, sniffing other dogs in the park and rolling on the floor.

He was apprehensive of going out in the public , stated that he was “nervous" and “scared". Toco costume which is hyper-realistic included a harness strapped around his furry abdomen.

“Modelled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs," the company’s spokesperson said, reported news.com.au.

Toco answered a number of questions in a video that was posted last year, in which he said “had a vague dream of becoming an animal" ever since he was a child. He chose to become a collie due to the negligible size difference between humans and the breed.

“When I fulfilled that dream, this is how it turned out," he stated in the clip.

Zeppet, the company that created the hyper-realistic collie costume, mentioned that it took 40 days to make and cost approximately $14,161 USD. The costume perfectly replicates the appearance of a real dog walking on all fours.

Despite his online fame as a "human dog," Toco keeps his unusual hobby a secret from most of his friends and family. He fears they may find it weird and chooses not to share it with his colleagues at work.

“I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with," he said, reported Daily Mail.

“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,’ he said in an interview, reported Mirror. “My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal."