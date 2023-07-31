Japanese man spends $14K to transform into ‘human dog’, says ‘had dream of becoming an animal’2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST
A Japanese man underwent a transformation to become a human dog, investing around $14,000 in the procedure.
A Japanese man, known as Toco online, has costed around two million Yen ($14,000) to transform himself into a canine by wearing a custom- made collie costume.
He was apprehensive of going out in the public , stated that he was “nervous" and “scared". Toco costume which is hyper-realistic included a harness strapped around his furry abdomen.
“Modelled after a collie dog, it reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs," the company’s spokesperson said, reported news.com.au.
Also read: Aussie sailor, dog rescued after 2 months at sea, survives on a diet of ‘raw fish and rainwater’
Toco answered a number of questions in a video that was posted last year, in which he said “had a vague dream of becoming an animal" ever since he was a child. He chose to become a collie due to the negligible size difference between humans and the breed.
“When I fulfilled that dream, this is how it turned out," he stated in the clip.
Zeppet, the company that created the hyper-realistic collie costume, mentioned that it took 40 days to make and cost approximately $14,161 USD. The costume perfectly replicates the appearance of a real dog walking on all fours.
Also read: Explore the World of Canines: It's About Dog Provides Comprehensive Information and Comparisons
Despite his online fame as a "human dog," Toco keeps his unusual hobby a secret from most of his friends and family. He fears they may find it weird and chooses not to share it with his colleagues at work.
“I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with," he said, reported Daily Mail.
“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,’ he said in an interview, reported Mirror. “My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal."