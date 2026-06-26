Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi to visit New Delhi from July 1–3: What's on the agenda?

Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi will be arriving in New Delhi an official visit to India from 1-3 July, 2026. Takaichi will be attending the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statment in 26 June.

Advertisement

This would be the first official visit of Prime Minister Takaichi to India. This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to further enhance India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry said.

Also Read | Japan PM Sanae Takaichi likely to visit Guwahati on July 1: Assam CM

“The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” it said.

Earlier, apart from New Delhi, Guwahati was also considered as a possible venue and was offered to the Japanese side. However, as per multiple media reports, the visit has now been limited to the national capital because of time constraints.

Advertisement

Earlier, apart from New Delhi, Guwahati was also considered as a possible venue and was offered to the Japanese side. However, as per multiple media reports, the visit has now been limited to the national capital because of time constraints.

The annual summit was originally planned to be held in Guwahati in December 2019 but had to be called off because of widespread protests in Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

At their last summit in Tokyo in 2025, the two countries set a target of 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) in private investments in India over a decade and finalised a 10-year roadmap to deepen economic cooperation in technology, digitalisation and rare earths.

Earlier this month, speaking at the launch of the pilot project of Blue Valley Cluster- Fragrances, Flavours and Ayush in collaboration with the European Union, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas had said that there was a possibility of summit-level talks between the two Prime Ministers in Guwahati.

Advertisement

The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

However, due to Takaichi’s domestic commitments, including an ongoing session of the Diet or Japan’s Parliament, she would be staying in New Delhi only, according to multiple media reports.

India and Japan share a long-standing Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with cooperation spanning trade and investment, defence and security, infrastructure, high-speed rail, digital technologies, clean energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart earlier this month on the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit in France, during which both sides discussed enhancing economic cooperation with a focus on trade and investment.

15th India-Japan Annual Summit? During the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit held in Tokyo in August 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba adopted the joint statement titled "Partnership for Security and Prosperity of Our Next Generation".

Advertisement

As part of the summit, the two leaders adopted a Joint Vision for the Next Decade, outlining a comprehensive roadmap to steer bilateral ties through cooperation across eight key pillars, including the economy, economic security, mobility, environment, technology and innovation, healthcare, people-to-people exchanges, and state-prefecture engagement.

The leaders also adopted a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, aimed at elevating defence and security ties in line with evolving geopolitical realities and the changing security landscape in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a major push to talent mobility and workforce collaboration, India and Japan unveiled an Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange and Cooperation, which envisages the exchange of more than 500,000 personnel over the next five years. The initiative includes facilitating the movement of 50,000 skilled professionals and prospective talent from India to Japan while strengthening broader people-to-people ties.

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.