Japan is set to launch a digital nomad visa in March that will allow citizens of 49 countries to stay in the nation for up to six months.

Japan serves as the best place to combine work and travel considering its metropolitan cities, diverse natural landscapes and world-renowned pop culture. In a move to boost the tourism industry and its economy and international competitiveness, the island country is increasingly opening up to foreigners.

Find out who can apply for Japan's digital nomad visa Japan's digital nomad visa will be available to citizens of 49 countries and territories. These eligible nations are those that have signed a tax treaty with the country or are visa-exempt when visiting Japan. The list of eligible nations includes all EU countries, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom, reported Euronews. However, as of now, India is not on the list.

One must work for an employer or corporation outside of the host nation or own a business that can be managed from anywhere in the world to be eligible for this visa. The visa mainly targets IT professionals as well as highly skilled professionals. This visa is expected to apply to YouTubers as well who make revenue from overseas advertisers.

This East Asian country is threatened by its ageing population and hence faced with a high dependency ratio. According to Japan's labour ministry, over two million foreign nationals work in the country currently, which is the highest number ever recorded.

How much does one need to earn to be eligible? To qualify for Japan's digital nomad visa, applicants must earn at least 10 million Japanese Yen (€62,672) annually and have private health insurance coverage, reported Euronews.

Moreover, family members including children and spouses will be allowed to accompany digital nomads during their stay in Japan but they also have to be covered by private medical insurance.

Digital nomads are 45 per cent more productive than their office-based counterparts, according to a US study. It was also found that these digital nomads are happier, with 91 per cent reporting job satisfaction and flexibility as the primary benefits.

Various countries including Portugal, Canada, and Germany, have introduced digital nomad visas and modified laws to promote working tourism. Dedicated remote working centres have emerged over the years that offer individuals the freedom to choose their workplace including beachside locations.

