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Japan’s Seiko wants to mirror its India playbook for its luxury watch arm

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
5 min read8 Jul 2026, 03:23 PM IST
(From left) Niladri Mazumder, president and COO of Seiko India, and Tatsuya Asami, director and senior vice-president, Grand Seiko global division.
(From left) Niladri Mazumder, president and COO of Seiko India, and Tatsuya Asami, director and senior vice-president, Grand Seiko global division.
Summary

Grand Seiko’s India buyers have grown younger and richer simultaneously, even as supply constraints—not demand—cap growth, pushing the brand to fight for larger allocations from Japan’s limited craftsmen.

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BENGALURU : Japanese watchmaker Seiko is sharpening its India strategy for luxury label Grand Seiko, expanding retail presence and betting on rising demand from younger affluent consumers as the country's premium watch market gathers pace.

BENGALURU : Japanese watchmaker Seiko is sharpening its India strategy for luxury label Grand Seiko, expanding retail presence and betting on rising demand from younger affluent consumers as the country's premium watch market gathers pace.

"We want to make Grand Seiko India the third-largest market for the brand in the world because there is good growth potential in the luxury segment," Niladri Mazumder, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Seiko India, told Mint in an interview.

"We want to make Grand Seiko India the third-largest market for the brand in the world because there is good growth potential in the luxury segment," Niladri Mazumder, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Seiko India, told Mint in an interview.

The expansion comes as luxury watchmakers intensify their focus on India, one of the world's fastest-growing premium watch markets. Grand Seiko is looking to strengthen its position against established rivals such as Rolex, Omega and Patek Philippe by capitalizing on rising demand for luxury mechanical timepieces among younger Indian buyers.

Also Read | Travel and sports are life’s best teachers, says Seiko Watches’ Niladri Mazumder

According to an October 2025 report by market intelligence firm SOIC Research, India's luxury watch market is expected to grow 11-12% annually, supported by a rising affluent population and increasing wealth among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Luxury ambition

The company opened its second Grand Seiko Salon in Bengaluru on Wednesday, taking its total exclusive salon count in India to four.

The expansion builds on Seiko's remarkable rise in India. Seiko Watch Corporation, which operates across more than 100 countries through about 15 subsidiaries, has seen India climb from its 14th-largest market before the pandemic to its third-largest globally, outside Japan and the US.

Mazumder attributed the rise partly to Russia dropping out of the rankings following the war, but said the bigger driver has been sustained growth in Indian demand.

Globally, Seiko Group Corporation reported consolidated net sales of ¥335.7 billion for the financial year ended March 2026, up 10.2% year-on-year. Its watches business—which includes Grand Seiko and Seiko's other global brands—generated ¥203.1 billion in revenue.

The company does not disclose India-specific revenues.

Younger buyers

Grand Seiko's India business is drawing close attention from its global headquarters because of the changing profile of its customers.

According to company executives, the average buyer age has declined to 25-40 years from 40-55 years just four years ago. At the same time, the average selling price of a Grand Seiko watch in India has increased to about 6.5 lakh from 5 lakh.

The company said the increase reflects consumers opting for more premium models rather than price hikes, noting that prices have been raised only once in the past four years.

Also Read | A Rolex, a Seiko and watches as a value proposition

Grand Seiko and Seiko have posted compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of more than 50% and 56.5%, respectively, in India over the past five years, according to the company.

That combination—younger buyers spending more without being pushed there by higher prices—has convinced the company that India is now a market it can aggressively scale rather than merely sustain. As a result, headquarters is allocating more inventory to the country, Mazumder said.

The shift is also creating an internal upgrade cycle. Buyers entering the Seiko ecosystem through collections such as Prospex, priced at around 4 lakh, are increasingly moving up to Grand Seiko's Spring Drive models instead of switching to rival luxury brands.

Spring Drive watches are typically priced between 6-7 lakh at the entry level and 40-45 lakh for flagship models.

Changing tastes

Tatsuya Asami, director and senior vice-president at Grand Seiko global division, said that the broader industry context has shifted since the pandemic, when demand for high-priced watches surged and long waiting lists became common.

"I believe there is still much more room for the growth of the watch industry—luxury and otherwise—moving forward," he said, adding that mechanical watches continue to hold strong emotional appeal even as digital devices have made timekeeping more convenient than ever.

Asami also said that the rise of smartwatches has, somewhat unexpectedly, expanded rather than reduced the market for mechanical watches.

Consumers who initially adopt devices such as the Apple Watch often return to buying traditional mechanical timepieces after becoming accustomed to wearing a watch daily, he said.

"A lot of younger consumers, especially those joining their family businesses, are gravitating towards an upgrade to the Grand Seiko because they're putting in the effort to understand craftsmanship," Mazumder added.

He said millennials are increasingly influencing purchase decisions within families, sometimes encouraging their fathers to choose Grand Seiko's Spring Drive collection over more conventional luxury brands.

Supply challenge

The company's biggest constraint is no longer attracting buyers but producing enough watches to meet demand.

Grand Seiko watches are hand-finished by a limited number of certified craftsmen in Japan, making rapid production expansion difficult.

"The bigger challenge is ensuring we have enough inventory," Mazumder indicated, noting that global demand continues to exceed supply.

Also Read | Young buyers make India Tissot's third top market

Executives also pointed to another structural hurdle: India's lack of dedicated luxury retail districts.

Unlike Tokyo's Ginza or Los Angeles' Rodeo Drive, luxury watch boutiques in India typically operate alongside mass-market brands within shopping malls, limiting the kind of concentrated luxury shopping experience available in more mature markets.

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Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

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HomeNewsJapan’s Seiko wants to mirror its India playbook for its luxury watch arm

Japan’s Seiko wants to mirror its India playbook for its luxury watch arm

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
5 min read8 Jul 2026, 03:23 PM IST
(From left) Niladri Mazumder, president and COO of Seiko India, and Tatsuya Asami, director and senior vice-president, Grand Seiko global division.
(From left) Niladri Mazumder, president and COO of Seiko India, and Tatsuya Asami, director and senior vice-president, Grand Seiko global division.
Summary

Grand Seiko’s India buyers have grown younger and richer simultaneously, even as supply constraints—not demand—cap growth, pushing the brand to fight for larger allocations from Japan’s limited craftsmen.

Gift this article

BENGALURU : Japanese watchmaker Seiko is sharpening its India strategy for luxury label Grand Seiko, expanding retail presence and betting on rising demand from younger affluent consumers as the country's premium watch market gathers pace.

BENGALURU : Japanese watchmaker Seiko is sharpening its India strategy for luxury label Grand Seiko, expanding retail presence and betting on rising demand from younger affluent consumers as the country's premium watch market gathers pace.

"We want to make Grand Seiko India the third-largest market for the brand in the world because there is good growth potential in the luxury segment," Niladri Mazumder, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Seiko India, told Mint in an interview.

"We want to make Grand Seiko India the third-largest market for the brand in the world because there is good growth potential in the luxury segment," Niladri Mazumder, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Seiko India, told Mint in an interview.

The expansion comes as luxury watchmakers intensify their focus on India, one of the world's fastest-growing premium watch markets. Grand Seiko is looking to strengthen its position against established rivals such as Rolex, Omega and Patek Philippe by capitalizing on rising demand for luxury mechanical timepieces among younger Indian buyers.

Also Read | Travel and sports are life’s best teachers, says Seiko Watches’ Niladri Mazumder

According to an October 2025 report by market intelligence firm SOIC Research, India's luxury watch market is expected to grow 11-12% annually, supported by a rising affluent population and increasing wealth among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

Luxury ambition

The company opened its second Grand Seiko Salon in Bengaluru on Wednesday, taking its total exclusive salon count in India to four.

The expansion builds on Seiko's remarkable rise in India. Seiko Watch Corporation, which operates across more than 100 countries through about 15 subsidiaries, has seen India climb from its 14th-largest market before the pandemic to its third-largest globally, outside Japan and the US.

Mazumder attributed the rise partly to Russia dropping out of the rankings following the war, but said the bigger driver has been sustained growth in Indian demand.

Globally, Seiko Group Corporation reported consolidated net sales of ¥335.7 billion for the financial year ended March 2026, up 10.2% year-on-year. Its watches business—which includes Grand Seiko and Seiko's other global brands—generated ¥203.1 billion in revenue.

The company does not disclose India-specific revenues.

Younger buyers

Grand Seiko's India business is drawing close attention from its global headquarters because of the changing profile of its customers.

According to company executives, the average buyer age has declined to 25-40 years from 40-55 years just four years ago. At the same time, the average selling price of a Grand Seiko watch in India has increased to about 6.5 lakh from 5 lakh.

The company said the increase reflects consumers opting for more premium models rather than price hikes, noting that prices have been raised only once in the past four years.

Also Read | A Rolex, a Seiko and watches as a value proposition

Grand Seiko and Seiko have posted compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of more than 50% and 56.5%, respectively, in India over the past five years, according to the company.

That combination—younger buyers spending more without being pushed there by higher prices—has convinced the company that India is now a market it can aggressively scale rather than merely sustain. As a result, headquarters is allocating more inventory to the country, Mazumder said.

The shift is also creating an internal upgrade cycle. Buyers entering the Seiko ecosystem through collections such as Prospex, priced at around 4 lakh, are increasingly moving up to Grand Seiko's Spring Drive models instead of switching to rival luxury brands.

Spring Drive watches are typically priced between 6-7 lakh at the entry level and 40-45 lakh for flagship models.

Changing tastes

Tatsuya Asami, director and senior vice-president at Grand Seiko global division, said that the broader industry context has shifted since the pandemic, when demand for high-priced watches surged and long waiting lists became common.

"I believe there is still much more room for the growth of the watch industry—luxury and otherwise—moving forward," he said, adding that mechanical watches continue to hold strong emotional appeal even as digital devices have made timekeeping more convenient than ever.

Asami also said that the rise of smartwatches has, somewhat unexpectedly, expanded rather than reduced the market for mechanical watches.

Consumers who initially adopt devices such as the Apple Watch often return to buying traditional mechanical timepieces after becoming accustomed to wearing a watch daily, he said.

"A lot of younger consumers, especially those joining their family businesses, are gravitating towards an upgrade to the Grand Seiko because they're putting in the effort to understand craftsmanship," Mazumder added.

He said millennials are increasingly influencing purchase decisions within families, sometimes encouraging their fathers to choose Grand Seiko's Spring Drive collection over more conventional luxury brands.

Supply challenge

The company's biggest constraint is no longer attracting buyers but producing enough watches to meet demand.

Grand Seiko watches are hand-finished by a limited number of certified craftsmen in Japan, making rapid production expansion difficult.

"The bigger challenge is ensuring we have enough inventory," Mazumder indicated, noting that global demand continues to exceed supply.

Also Read | Young buyers make India Tissot's third top market

Executives also pointed to another structural hurdle: India's lack of dedicated luxury retail districts.

Unlike Tokyo's Ginza or Los Angeles' Rodeo Drive, luxury watch boutiques in India typically operate alongside mass-market brands within shopping malls, limiting the kind of concentrated luxury shopping experience available in more mature markets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsJapan’s Seiko wants to mirror its India playbook for its luxury watch arm
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