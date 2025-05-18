Javed Akhtar slams trolls on being called ‘jihadi’: ‘Would rather go to hell than Pakistan’

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has responded to criticism over his outspoken views, hitting out at trolls who have labeled him a ‘jihadi’, according to a report by News18.

Addressing the crowd, during the launch of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s latest book Narkatla Swarg in Mumbai, Javed Akhtar said that he would rather choose hell than going to Pakistan.

"People from both sides abuse me. One calls me a Kaafir (infidel), saying that I will go to hell. The other calls me a Jihadi, asking me to go to Pakistan. So, If I only have a choice of going either to hell or to Pakistan, I would rather like to go to hell," News18 quoted Javed Akhtar as saying.

Akhtar's response comes at time when India-Pakistan tensions are at a peak following Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 were killed. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Criticism from both sides: He even clarified that the criticism he receives is not one-sided. “People from both sides abuse me. It’s not one-sided. I would be very ungrateful if I don’t admit that there are people who also appreciate me. Many support me, praise me, and encourage me," he said.

Abuse from extremists: The noted screenwriter noted that abuse from extremists and trolls have become a consistent part of his life. “But this is also true that the extremists from this side abuse me so do the extremists from the other side. This is the reality. If even one of them stops abusing me, I will call it an anomaly and think that I must have made a mistake," he said.

Akhtar is often known for his bold commentary on religion, politics, and society. In addition to his work as a lyricist and screenwriter, he served a six-year term in the Rajya Sabha from 2010 to 2016 as a presidential nominee.

About Narkatla Swarg: Narkatla Swarg is a book which has been written by Sanjay Raut on his journey through political upheavals and personal experiences. His books offers insights into Maharashtra’s contemporary political landscape. The book launch was attended by several prominent leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.