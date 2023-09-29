‘Jawan’, the latest Bollywood blockbuster starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, has shattered records at the box office, with a collection of ₹525 crore in the Hindi language segment so far, reports said on September 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The box office collection has crossed the lifetime business earnings of ‘Pathan’ and 'Gadar 2' in the Hindi segment, as per the data shared by movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh. Notably, Pathan, which was released earlier this year, had also featured Khan in the lead role.

As per the data shared for the last seven days, Jawan amassed ₹7.10 crore on September 22, ₹11.50 crore on September 23, ₹13.90 crore on September 24, ₹4.90 crore on September 25, ₹4.40 crore on September 26, ₹4.45 crore on September 27 and ₹5.81 crore on September 28. These earnings pertain to the movie's screenings in multiplexes and cinema halls across India in Hindi language. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In Tamil and Telegu combined, Jawan has mopped up ₹58.82 crore so far. Over the past seven days, the collections were as follows: ₹51 lakh on September 22, ₹75 lakh on September 23, ₹1.05 crore on September 24, ₹55 lakh on September 25, ₹46 lakh on September 26, ₹39 lakh on September 27 and ₹16 lakh on September 28.

Jawan, released on September 7, is the second hit delivered by Khan in this calendar year. The actor, popularly known as SRK, had rocked the box office in January with Pathan. The movie earned ₹654 crore in India through screenings in Hindi as well as the regional languages, and the worldwide revenue crossed ₹1,050 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!