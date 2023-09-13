Jawan: How Delhi, UP Police drew reference from the film to deliver road safety messages

Uttar Pradesh Police, Delhi Police and Nagpur police have found creative ways to deliver insightful messages to the public by drawing parallels with the movie ‘Jawan.’ Uttar Pradesh Police recently creatively incorporated a Bollywood reference into their road safety advisory. They've used a poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan from the movie 'Jawan' to emphasise the importance of wearing a helmet. The UP Police's message is clear: "Jawan Ho Ya Budhe, Two-Wheeler Pe Baithne Se Pehle, Helmet Kabhi Na Bhule" (Young or old, never forget a helmet while riding a bike). The poster showcases SRK with a bandaged head. Also read: Jawan Box Office collection Day 5: Steady numbers after a historic weekend; check Day 6 advance booking data Delhi Police also joined in, sharing a traffic advisory with a nod to 'Jawan.' Their caption reads, "BACHCHA, BADA YA JAWAN, HELMET BACHA SAKTA HAI JAAN!" (Be it children, old or young, a helmet can save a life!). It's a creative approach to road safety awareness that captures attention and sends a vital message. Earlier in another creative and innovative post on X (formerly twitter), Delhi Police posted a satirical message on the social media platform stating “Win hearts, not Challans" in view of Neeraj's achievement. This post drew parallel with Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 27. Neeraj's achievement at the World Athletics Championships 2023 garnered praise from Delhi Police as well as other dignitaries. Also read: As Jawan scripts history, Shah Rukh Khan's old video on people sending him box office numbers surfaces 'I make films…' Earlier, Nagpur Police had tweeted a post using 5 different images from Shahrukh Khan's film 'Jawaan'. With this poster of the film, Nagpur police tried to convey to the public to remain alert and vigilant. Along with this, it is written in the poster that "Similarly, you should also create different passwords for your different social media handles. If you do this then no fraudster will be able to stand in front of you."

Twitter users responding to Nagpur Police's tweet, expressed their admiration for the police force's sense of humour. One of the social media user commented, “Respect Nagpur Police." While another user wrote, “@NagpurPolice shares a cyber safety message and how!" A user remarked, "Remember, in the grand tale of online security, let your passwords be as diverse as the looks of King Khan."

'Jawan' is a pan-India thriller that is presented in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It is directed by the renowned South filmmaker Atlee. This film marks Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year, following the success of the hit film 'Pathaan.'