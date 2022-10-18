The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, which was constituted to probe the death of former AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday called for an investigation against VK Sasikala, among three others in connection with the death of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. The report of the panel was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The report concluded that Sasikala, medical doctor K S Sivakumar (Sasikala's relative), the then Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, and former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar are found to be at fault. An investigation has been ordered against them in the Jayalalithaa death case.
A panel that probed the circumstances leading to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016 indicted VK Sasikala. After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, full-scale politics erupted over the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation. This led to the formation of the Arumughaswamy Commission.
The Commission was tasked with probing the circumstances of Jayalalithaa's death, her health condition and the situation which lead to her hospitalisation on 22 September 2016. It also investigated the subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise on 5 December 2016.
The government said that considering the commission’s disagreement on certain aspects vis-a-vis the AIIMS doctors committee’s report, "it was decided to initiate appropriate action" based on its recommendations against "certain individuals," after obtaining the opinion of legal experts.
In its finding, the Commission reported it "has not found anything abnormal or unnatural" in the conduct of the people close to Jayalalithaa including Sasikala. It also said adequate care was taken to shift Jayalalithaa to the Apollo Hospital without delay.
In November 2011, Jayalalithaa dismissed Sasikala out of her Poes Garden residence but allowed he back in after getting a letter from her that she would not interfere in politics. But Jayalalithaa kept her "at a distance."
