The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, which was constituted to probe the death of former AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday called for an investigation against VK Sasikala, among three others in connection with the death of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. The report of the panel was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The report concluded that Sasikala, medical doctor K S Sivakumar (Sasikala's relative), the then Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, and former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar are found to be at fault. An investigation has been ordered against them in the Jayalalithaa death case.

