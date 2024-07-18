JB Hunt sell-off puts pressure on transport sector after rally

(Updates prices at 2:28 p.m ET/ 1828 GMT, adds commentary) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By Sinéad Carew

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply July 17 (Reuters) - Shares in JB Hunt Transport Services dropped more than 6% on Wednesday, on course to snap a five-day rally and weighing heavily on the broader transportation sector after the trucking company's quarterly report missed expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JB Hunt last traded at $164.17 after closing Tuesday's session at $176, its highest level since April 16, the culmination of a rally in which it gained over 13%.

Other transport companies also lost ground and JB Hunt was the biggest drag on the bellwether Dow Jones Transport average index, which was down 1.3%.

Late on Tuesday, JB Hunt reported a 24% fall in second-quarter profit and a 7% drop in revenue, both of which missed Wall Street expectations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several Wall Street analysts cut their price targets for the stock after the report, while some raised their targets.

"Once again, JBHT's results reflect a freight environment that is still negatively impacted by excess capacity that is pressuring price and margins," wrote Benchmark analyst Christopher Kuhn.

Kuhn kept his buy rating and $185 price target, and pointed to some encouraging comments from JBHT about "more normalized seasonal patterns" and a second quarter that felt like pre-pandemic conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other delivery companies falling on Wednesday included Kirby Corp, down 2.9%, Old Dominion, down about 2% and Landstar, off 1.7%. Fedex was down 1% while Ryder System dipped 0.8%.

JB Hunt was the second-biggest percentage decliner, behind only Uber Technologies in the Dow transports index, which has posted five straight gains, culminating in Tuesday's close at its highest level since August.

The transports index had been rallying with the Dow Industrial Average, which on Wednesday eyed its sixth-straight daily advance and third-consecutive record-high close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite Wednesday's decline, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research said he expects the Dow transport stocks to "break out over the rest of this summer and confirm the record high" in the Dow industrials.

Yardeni was citing the popular Dow Theory, which suggests that the market is on a bullish trend when both Dow indexes reach record highs.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew. Editing by Jane Merriman and Rod Nickel) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!