JD Vance, Donald Trump’s VP pick: What we know about the US senator, ‘After lengthy deliberation and thought…’

Donald Trump's VP pick: Former US President Donald Trump announced JD Vance as his vice presidential pick. JD Vance, author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ is known for his transformation from critic to defender of the former President.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published16 Jul 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Donald Trump's VP pick: US Senate Republican candidate JD Vance greets the crowd at a rally held by former US president Donald Trump in Youngstown, Ohio in 2022.
Donald Trump's VP pick: Donald Trump, former US President and Republican Party candidate, on Monday, July 15, unveiled the most anticipated name for his vice presidential pick. It comes out that politician and US senator JD Vance will be his running mate.

JD Vance from Ohio who is the author of the bestselling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” was at one time known to be former President's critic. From becoming one of Donald Trump's most stalwart defenders, the history traces back to a time when JD Vance subjectively criticised the former US President

Taking to social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio."

The development came at a time the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee commenced to nominate the party's presidential ticket. At the event, JD Vance was greeted with applause of party delegates but did not deliver any remarks.

The selection of James David Vance as former US President's running mate could significantly boost voter turnout for Trump in the November 5 Presidential election, especially in key "Rust Belt" states, reported Reuters. JD Vance, an Ohio native, is highly popular among Donald Trump's base. His populist message resonates well in states with large working-class white populations that have experienced de-industrialization.

(With agency inputs)

