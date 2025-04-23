JD Vance to visit Agra’s Taj Mahal today after Jaipur’s Amber Fort: US VP’s full schedule

Emphasising the potential for deeper cooperation between the two nations, he added, “He seeks to rebalance global trade so that America, with friends like India, can build a future worth having for all of our people together.” The terms of reference for a future trade agreement have been finalised, JD Vance said. According to him, this measure lays a clear roadmap toward achieving the shared goal of more than doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by the end of the decade.