SIT arrests JDS leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

JDS leader HD Revanna was booked on a charge of kidnapping in connection with the 'obscene video' case – in which his son and JDS MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna is also booked.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested former minister and JDS leader HD Revanna in connection with a kidnapping case on Saturday. After the arrest, he was brought to a hospital for medical test. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A case of kidnapping was registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Bengaluru. HD Revanna was booked on a charge of kidnapping in connection with the 'obscene video' case – in which his son and JDS MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna is also booked. Revanna was brought to CID office in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported.

Revanna was taken into the custody after a special court for People's Representative in Bengaluru rejected the interim bail application of HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna in connection with the alleged "obscene videos" case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by the son of a woman who was allegedly “abducted and sexually abused". According to news agency ANI, the man said in his complaint that his mother worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's home for six years before returning to her village, where she worked as a daily wage labourer.

The man later discovered a video, allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna. He was quoted as saying that soon after the video was revealed, his mother went missing.

He then filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna (accused number two in FIR registered by KR Nagar police) on Thursday night. The two were booked under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to cause harm), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Obscene video' case D Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, are under the scanner of an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government. The SIT team was formed following allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman. The sexual harassment case was filed on April 28 based on a complaint lodged with Holenarasipura Town police.

As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'HD Revanna was a habitual offender' Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged on Saturday that JD(S) MLA HD Revanna was a habitual offender. He said Revanna had been involved in a case like his son Prajwal Revanna 30 years ago when he visited England. He added HD Revanna was kicked out of the hotel room during an England visit.

"That's what I heard, someone kicked HD Revanna out of the hotel. HD Revanna argued with the hotel owner that he was the son of the Prime Minister, but they had removed the luggage from the hotel and vacated him from the hotel. Someone called me and told me this. Once reached from the campaign, I will collect more information about the same," Shivakumar was quoted by ANI as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!