Janata Dal (United) leader Saurabh Kumar was shot dead in Patna on Wednesday, April 24, night while returning from a function, reported NDTV.

In the firing that ensued late at night, another person accompanying Saurabh Kumar identified as Munmun was also injured, who was hit thrice. The JD (U) leader was reportedly shot twice in his head by four men on bikes. Both the victims were reportedly rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Saurabh Kumar dead while Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.

Saurabh Kumar was a youth leader from Nitish Kumar's party.

(More details awaited)

