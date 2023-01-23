The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards to appear in JEE Main 2023 exams. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held on 25 January. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in . The students appearing for the JEE Main 2023 should be able to download their admit cards on the official website.

HERE’S HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE JEE MAIN ADMIT CARDS

Go to the official JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on JEE Main admit card link to download the admit cards

Enter all the required details

Click on Submit and your admit card will appear on the screen

Check all the details in the admit card

Download it for future reference

The students should note that they wouldn’t be allowed to take entry into the examination hall if they aren’t carrying the physical copy of their admit cards.

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from 24 to 31 January, except on Republic Day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from 15 December to 12 January.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

(With agency inputs)