JEE Main admit cards out: Here's how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards to appear in JEE Main 2023 exams. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held on 25 January. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The students appearing for the JEE Main 2023 should be able to download their admit cards on the official website.

