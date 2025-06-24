Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez wedding date: Pre-wedding theme parties, star-studded guest list, reception, more

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is set to tie the knot with journalist Lauren Sánchez this week but the grand pre-wedding celebrations are jammed packed with three different theme parties.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez wedding date As per information from sources about wedding date, the big day for the union of Bezos and the former journalist is set for June 27, Daily Mail reported.

Before the elaborate Italian wedding, the couple are reportedly planning a pyjama party, according to TMZ. A source familiar with the matter said, “Guests will need clothes, outfits and accessories for a wide range of events.”

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez wedding guest list The three magnificent events that will be a part of the wedding festivities include, cocktail parties, a rehearsal dinner and a reception, the outlet added. The elaborate guest list for the multi-day bash features big names, such as Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, Ivanka Trump, Orlando Bloom, and more.

The wedding is set to take place in Venice but activists are protesting under the name “No space for Bezos” to push back Jeff Bezos' massive celebration of love.

Days before their star-studded wedding, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez threw a foam party to celebrate her son Evan’s 19th birthday. The festivities took place on the billionaire’s superyacht over the weekend. The 61-year-old tech mogul and his 55-year-old soon-to-be wife aboard the massive floater off the coast of Europe were seen flirtatiously dancing in the soapy bubbles on Sunday.

Ahead of the grand wedding celebration, the couple donated to local charities, a source informed Page Six. It is important to note that the pre-wedding celebrations kicked off in May when Lauren Sánchez hosted a star-studded party in Paris.