Bezos' reaction came a day after claims about his lavish wedding went viral. A report alleged that billionaire Jeff Bezos will marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez next Saturday in an extravagant $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado.

The Daily Mail reported Saturday that the couple, who got engaged in May 2023, will tie the knot next weekend in a winter wonderland-themed wedding.

Bezos was reacting to a X post that slammed the report, saying, “This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can’t spend this much money."

Bezos dismissed the rumour in a post on X on Sunday. He said, “The old adage “don’t believe everything you read" is even more true today than it ever has been."

He cautioned people against being "gullible" to fake news and information. "Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible," Bezos' post read.

As the Amazon founder's lavish wedding got traction, SpaceX and Tesla owner Elon Musk was among the X users who reacted to Bezos' post.

Musk commented, "That said, I hope you do hold an epic wedding. It’s nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present. A world where there are amazing events somewhere is better than a world where they are happening nowhere."