Epstein case: Ex-US Prez Bill Clinton named in probe for 'massages by victim', ties to Ghislaine Maxwell, says report

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have been subpoenaed in connection with an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities. The letter to Mr Clinton details his ties to Epstein, including his close relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, the report noted.

According to a report by the Telegraph, “By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003,” it said, adding, “During one of these trips, you were even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Epstein’s victims.”

The Republican-headed panel additionally ordered 10 individuals to appear for closed-door depositions between August and mid-October. It consists of former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder and Alberto Gonzales; former FBI Director James Comey; former special counsel and FBI Director Robert Mueller III; former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton; and former President Bill Clinton, as per a CNN report.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued a letter Tuesday to Attorney General Pam Bondi seeking the “full, complete, unredacted Epstein files,” comprising data about Maxwell, who is currently going through a 20-year prison sentence for her role in sexually abusing underage women.

Bill Clinton, who has admitted to flying on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet, has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities. The Justice Department, which typically is reluctant to disclose full investigative records to Congress, has so far resisted calls to release more details about Epstein’s network, Bloomberg report noted.

What did the committee say in its subpoena letters? Republicans have focused attention on former president Bill Clinton due to his documented ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which have come to light through civil lawsuits. In a subpoena sent to Hillary Clinton, they cited her connection to her husband and the hiring of Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew during her 2008 presidential campaign as grounds for seeking her deposition.

“While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell,” CNN quoted the committee's statement in its subpoena letters.