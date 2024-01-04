Jeffrey Epstein document release LIVE Updates: A New York judge began to unseal Wednesday the identities of people linked in court documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the US financier who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes. The initial tranche includes 40 previously undisclosed documents with almost 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, with the final library of documents expected to name prominent individuals. The complete collection of documents is anticipated to disclose the names of influential figures connected to the case.
The report said that the individuals to be revealed include many Epstein associates who were previously referred to as John or Jane Does in a lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former mistress. Jeffrey Epstein, a well-connected financier with influence both in the United States and internationally, faced allegations of sexually assaulting young girls. However, his prosecution came to a halt with his suicide by hanging in a New York prison in August 2019. Over the years, fabricated lists and manipulated photos of Epstein have circulated in conspiratorial corners of the internet, contributing to speculation about his potential associates. The forthcoming disclosure of names from court documents has reignited this speculative fervor.
Catch all the LIVE updates on Jeffrey Epstein document release here
A New York judge has started the process of revealing the identities of individuals associated with Jeffrey Epstein on Wednesday evening, the American financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes.
Jeffrey Epstein records: Unsealed documents associated with a lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell by one of Epstein's victims reveal allegations of abuse at Epstein's residences and involve notable public figures.
Ex-President Bill Clinton is named in confidential court papers from 2015, set to be released this week. The papers may disclose the names of over 150 individuals involved.
Newly unsealed court documents reveal that a woman alleges Prince Andrew placed his hand on her breast at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001.
A woman who has said she was victimized by deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein said Britain's Prince Andrew put his hand on her breast at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse in 2001, according to court documents from a civil suit unsealed on Wednesday.
The incident, which has been previously reported and Andrew has denied, was among the details revealed in a trove of previously redacted documents.
Jeffrey Epstein document release LIVE Updates: A New York judge on Wednesday started the process of revealing the identities of individuals associated with Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes. As reported by AFP, the first set of documents, consisting of 40 previously undisclosed records comprising nearly 1,000 pages of depositions and statements, has been unsealed.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!