Jeffrey Epstein flight log includes Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, other high-profile names – See full list

The Department of Justice on Thursday released Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs and his contact list public which includes names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Naomi Campbell, Chris Tucker among others. Reports have stated that the first wave of files posted on the Justice Department website have largely been circulating in the public domain for years and didn't include any new bombshells about the sex trafficking case that has been a favorite subject of conspiracy theorists.

The small batch of documents included a copies of flight logs from Epstein’s private plane, which have long been available in multiple court cases, and a heavily redacted photocopy of an address book purportedly compiled by Epstein and his longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, which has been cited in media accounts for many years.

His flight logs include the following names: Bill Clinton,

Kevin Spacey

Naomi Campbell

Prince Andrew

Tommy Quinn

Didier

Sharon Reynolds

Andy Stewart

Maria Shriver

Matt Grope

Bob Wendy

Emmy Tayler

Jean Luc Brunel

Larry Summers

Glenn Dubin

Alan Dershowitz

Alan Greenberg

Sophie Biddle

Ira Zuckerman

Ghislaine Maxwell

Eva Andersson

The Justice Department also released a blacked-out list of masseuses and an evidence list showing entries for more than 150 items, including nude images, massage tables, sex toys and other items. There wasn't any indication whether the list was from Epstein's case, Maxwell's case or some other investigation. Bondi had teased the documents during a Fox News appearance Wednesday, declaring, “Breaking news right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information released.” The Justice Department said it was making the documents public to show its commitment to transparency.