Jeffrey Epstein-linked former UK Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested for misconduct in public office

British Police on Thursday arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. This is the first time the brother of the UK’s King Charles III has been arrested over his links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

What Thames Police said "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” the Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

"The man remains in police custody at this time.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Arrested on his birthday Incidentally, Andrew was taken into custody on February 19, which also happens to be his birthday. According to The Guardian, Andrew was arrested as he was celebrating his birthday.

Images circulating online showed unmarked police cars at Mountbatten-Windsor’s home, Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plainclothes officers gathered outside.

This was the first time a senior member of the British Royal family has been arrested by the police.

Andrew's ties with Epstein The 66-year-old former prince was one of the most high-profile associates of Epstein. Though he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, in October 2025, King Charles III stripped Andrew of his royal titles.

Andrew’s links with Epstein were back under the spotlight last month after the US Department of Justice released millions of documents related to the probe into the convicted sex offender.

This includes several photos and his email correspondence with Epstein, including inviting him to Buckingham Palace.

No one is above law: Starmer Earlier, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer said if asked to testify to the U.S. authorities about his involvement with Epstein, Andrew should do so.

Starmer told the BBC that anyone with relevant information about violence against women and girls has a duty to come forward, “whoever they are”.

Asked whether Andrew should also voluntarily speak to British police, Starmer said that was a matter for investigators. The British PM stressed that everyone is equal under the law and nobody is above it.

Law must take its course: King Charles King Charles III, in a statement, said he learned “with the deepest concern” of the arrest of Andrew, and added that “the law must take its course.”

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.