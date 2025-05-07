JeM chief Masood Azhar says India’s Operation Sindoor strikes in Bahawalpur killed his 10 relatives

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged on Wednesday that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur.

A statement attributed to Azhar said those killed in the attack on Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur included the JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family.