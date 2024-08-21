Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck splitting? ‘Bennifer’ file for divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce, two years after their lavish Georgia wedding. According to reports, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Reuters
Published21 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
The Hollywood stars, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce, according to media reports.
The Hollywood stars, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting a divorce, according to media reports.(REUTERS)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the Hollywood stars who rekindled their romance and married two decades after a high-profile split, are getting a divorce, TMZ and other media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Lopez, singer of "Love Don't Cost a Thing," submitted divorce papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, TMZ said.

The filing came two years to the day after the pair held a lavish wedding celebration in Georgia. They had initially exchanged vows in July 2022 at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Spokespeople for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas: Reports

In the early 2000s, the pair dubbed "Bennifer" were the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in a relationship marked by his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring. They abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Also Read | Netflix to stream Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’

Lopez married Latin singer Marc Anthony, her third husband, just five months after her 2004 split with Affleck.

Affleck, director and star of Oscar-winning film "Argo," went on to marry, and later divorce, actress Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and Affleck started dating again in 2021, months after she and baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement and ended a four-year relationship.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez asks $42.5 million for 8-acre Los Angeles estate

Lopez said later that the initial breakup with Affleck "was the biggest heartbreak of my life."

"I honestly felt like I was going to die," she said in an interview with Apple Music in November 2022. “But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
HomeNewsJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck splitting? ‘Bennifer’ file for divorce: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.000.00
      Chennai
      72,815.000.00
      Delhi
      73,455.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue