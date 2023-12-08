Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks bail in bank fraud case, cites multiple health issues
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has sought bail in the bank fraud case, saying that the ED allegations against him are false ‘made with mala fide intentions’
Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, filed a petition before a special court in Mumbai, requesting bail in the bank fraud case, citing multiple health issues. In his petition, Naresh Goyal has termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as false. He also claimed that there are reasonable grounds to believe he "is not guilty".