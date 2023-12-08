Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, filed a petition before a special court in Mumbai, requesting bail in the bank fraud case, citing multiple health issues. In his petition, Naresh Goyal has termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as false. He also claimed that there are reasonable grounds to believe he "is not guilty". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naresh Goyal is an accused in an alleged fraud of ₹538 crore at state-run Canara Bank and has been in jail for nearly three months, on Friday moved an application before a special court here seeking bail in the case.

The court has instructed the ED, the agency investigating the case, to submit its response to Naresh Goyal's plea by December 20.

In his petition, Naresh Goyal cited multiple health issues such as heart condition, prostate, orthopaedic-related issues, among others.

The petition asserts that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation was conducted with the sole purpose of accusing and portraying that he diverted funds for personal gain.

The petition said it was clear that "false allegations have been made by the ED solely with a mala fide intention of projecting a negative image of Goyal".

Naresh Goyal was taken into custody on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his interrogation. Naresh Goyal is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now grounded private carrier in connection with an alleged ₹538-crore fraud case at Canara Bank.

The FIR (first information report) was registered on the government-run bank's complaint which alleged it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of ₹848.86 crore of which ₹538.62 crore was outstanding.

