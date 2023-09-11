The Enforcement Directorate officials took Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to the Special PMLA Court in Mumbai as his 10 days ED custody ended today i.e. on 11 September. He was arrested for allegedly defrauding Canara Bank of ₹538 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 3 September, Goyal was sent to 10 days of Enforcement Directorate custody by a special PMLA court till 11 September. The ED had sought 14 days of custody from the court. In a post on X, Ed wrote, "ED has arrested Naresh Goyal, ex-Chairman of Jet Airways (I) Ltd. on 1.09.2023 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in ₹538 Crore Canara bank fraud case. He was produced before the Hon’ble PMLA Special Court, Mumbai, and the Hon’ble Court has granted ED custody for 10 days." His lawyer, had however, pleaded that since Goyal is not keeping well and has back and spine problems, he should be allowed to have his medicines, a bed and home-cooked food while in ED custody to which the court obliged.

The bank contended that it had sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways to the tune of ₹848.86 crore, of which ₹538.62 crore is outstanding. It also claimed that JIL had diverted funds to its subsidiaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“CGM of Canara Bank, Recovery & Legal Section in Mumbai, has submitted regarding alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct committed by M/s Jet Airways (India) Ltd., Naresh Jagdishrai Goyal, Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and others causing wrongful loss of ₹538.62 crores to Canara Bank. Forensic Audit conducted in the accounts of Jet Airways (India) Ltd revealed fraudulent features like diversion and siphoning of funds," the FIR read.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}