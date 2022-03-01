Jet fuel prices: This is the fifth hike in jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices this year following an unrelenting rise in global oil prices
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI :
Jet fuel prices on Tuesday were increased by 3.3 per cent to all-time high levels across the country, in step with international oil prices surging to over seven-year-high.
This is the fifth hike in jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices this year following an unrelenting rise in global oil prices, but petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for a record 116th day in a row, coinciding with electioneering to elect new governments in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
ATF prices had last peaked at ₹80,835.04 per kl in mid-November 2021 before it was cut on December 1 and 15 by a total of ₹6,812.25 per kl or 8.4 per cent.
Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average price of the international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.
Unlike ATF, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily after taking the average price in the preceding fortnight. But prices have remained unchanged since the last revision on November 4, 2021, when the central government had cut excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and that on diesel by ₹10 a litre.
Cooking gas LPG prices too have been on freeze since October when they touched ₹900 per cylinder.
The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by ₹105 in Delhi from March 1.
With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.
The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by ₹27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost ₹569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.
LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.
Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by ₹91.50 on February 1.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!