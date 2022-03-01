NEW DELHI : Jet fuel prices on Tuesday were increased by 3.3 per cent to all-time high levels across the country, in step with international oil prices surging to over seven-year-high.

This is the fifth hike in jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices this year following an unrelenting rise in global oil prices, but petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for a record 116th day in a row, coinciding with electioneering to elect new governments in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

ATF price was hiked by ₹3,010.87 per kilolitre or 3.22 per cent to ₹93,530.66 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs.

The previous peak of ₹71,028.26 per kl was recorded in August 2008 when international crude oil prices touched USD 147 per barrel. Brent crude oil on Tuesday was trading above USD 100 per barrel.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In five hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by ₹19,508.25 per kl or 26.35 per cent.

These hikes in the rate came on the back of two rounds of price cuts seen in December that reflected a drop in international oil prices during the second half of November and mid-December.

Thereafter, international rates have firmed up, leading to the hike in ATF prices.

ATF prices had last peaked at ₹80,835.04 per kl in mid-November 2021 before it was cut on December 1 and 15 by a total of ₹6,812.25 per kl or 8.4 per cent.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average price of the international benchmark in the preceding fortnight.

Unlike ATF, petrol and diesel rates are revised daily after taking the average price in the preceding fortnight. But prices have remained unchanged since the last revision on November 4, 2021, when the central government had cut excise duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and that on diesel by ₹10 a litre.

Cooking gas LPG prices too have been on freeze since October when they touched ₹900 per cylinder.

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by ₹105 in Delhi from March 1.

With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by ₹27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost ₹569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by ₹91.50 on February 1.

