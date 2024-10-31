Jewar Airport set to launch operations on THIS date: IndiGo, Akasa Air among 30 planned flights

  • The Noida International Airport is set to soon commence operations. Once all four development phases are completed, the airport will have a capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year.

Livemint
Updated31 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Noida International Airport: This greenfield airport project is the biggest airport project in India and is expected to ease the high traffic load at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
Noida International Airport: This greenfield airport project is the biggest airport project in India and is expected to ease the high traffic load at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) of Jewar is scheduled to begin its operation from April 2025, as per media reports. Initially, it was slated to be opened in September this year, but now is scheduled to open on April 17. Media reports indicated that delays in the delivery of construction equipment and materials contributed to the postponement of the airport's opening date.

Also Read | IndiGo will be first airline to start flights from Noida International Airport

Here are 5 points to know about the Noida International Airport

1. Media reports stated that upon the inaugration, the airport will offer 30 selected flights of which 25 will be domestic, 2 will be international and one will be cargo.

2. According to the Financial Express report, IndiGo and Akasa Air are currently in discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding both domestic and international routes.

 

Also Read | Noida International Airport unveils new IATA code ’DXN’

3. Reports also indicate that, the aiport also plans to operate 65 daily flights of which 62 on domestic, 2 on international and 1 cargo flight.

4. NIAL's CEO, Arun Vir Singh, shared with Hindustan Times that names of the cities and countries where the initial plan of 25 flights will operate. He said that, “The international flights will be for Zurich, Singapore, and Dubai, while domestic services will be for Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dehradun, Hubli, and others. The final schedule will be announced shortly,” he said as quoted by HT.

5. On October 15, The Noida International Airport successfully completed the calibration of the instrument landing system and precision approach path indicator. The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a radio navigation system that provides precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in low visibility conditions. The Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) is a system of lights positioned beside the runway to provide visual indication to pilots regarding their correct descent angle during the final approach, as reported by PTI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Budget: Yogi govt allocates ₹1,150 crore for Noida Int’l Airport

6. In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands. Once all four development phases are completed, the airport will have a capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsJewar Airport set to launch operations on THIS date: IndiGo, Akasa Air among 30 planned flights

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:42 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    683.65
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -4 (-0.58%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.40
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.37%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:41 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,331.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    42 (3.26%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    630.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    15.75 (2.56%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,304.70
    03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    30.65 (2.41%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,963.35
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    203.6 (2.09%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    715.90
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -48.25 (-6.31%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    619.45
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -39.25 (-5.96%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    202.75
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.55 (-5.83%)

    PCBL share price

    411.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.25 (-5.14%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.25
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.8 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,607.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    124.75 (8.42%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.