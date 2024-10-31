The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) of Jewar is scheduled to begin its operation from April 2025, as per media reports. Initially, it was slated to be opened in September this year, but now is scheduled to open on April 17. Media reports indicated that delays in the delivery of construction equipment and materials contributed to the postponement of the airport's opening date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 5 points to know about the Noida International Airport 1. Media reports stated that upon the inaugration, the airport will offer 30 selected flights of which 25 will be domestic, 2 will be international and one will be cargo.

2. According to the Financial Express report, IndiGo and Akasa Air are currently in discussions with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding both domestic and international routes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Reports also indicate that, the aiport also plans to operate 65 daily flights of which 62 on domestic, 2 on international and 1 cargo flight.

4. NIAL's CEO, Arun Vir Singh, shared with Hindustan Times that names of the cities and countries where the initial plan of 25 flights will operate. He said that, “The international flights will be for Zurich, Singapore, and Dubai, while domestic services will be for Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dehradun, Hubli, and others. The final schedule will be announced shortly," he said as quoted by HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. On October 15, The Noida International Airport successfully completed the calibration of the instrument landing system and precision approach path indicator. The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a radio navigation system that provides precise guidance to pilots during approach and landing, particularly in low visibility conditions. The Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) is a system of lights positioned beside the runway to provide visual indication to pilots regarding their correct descent angle during the final approach, as reported by PTI.

6. In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands. Once all four development phases are completed, the airport will have a capacity to handle 70 million passengers per year.