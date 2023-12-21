A Class 10 boy was stripped by some of his classmates in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi over ₹200. According to the complaint, the suspects also forced the boy to consume alcohol and assaulted him with belts, while one of them filmed the incident on his mobile phone and circulated the video.

According to the police report, the boy was assaulted when he asked one of his classmates to return the ₹200 he had borrowed from him. A video of the incident, circulated on social media, shows the boy pleading for them to stop while the suspects verbally abuse him.

In a police complaint, the boy mentioned that he had lend the money to one of his classmates. About two months ago, the boy had asked his classmate to return the money which led to a fight between them.

The boy told the police that he was with a friend in a park when some of his friends came over and called him out. They forced him into the car they had arrived in and told him they would go to the forest area to watch the Army's practice, according to an NDTV report.

When they reached the forest area, two more boys were waiting for them. The boy, in his complaint said, the suspects forced him to drink, strip and thrashed him when he refused. The boy later approached the police with his parents and filed a complaint.

