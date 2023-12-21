Jhansi boy stripped and thrashed for asking classmate to return ₹200 he had borrowed
A Class 10 boy in Jhansi was stripped, assaulted, and forced to consume alcohol by his classmates over ₹200. The incident was filmed and circulated on social media.
A Class 10 boy was stripped by some of his classmates in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi over ₹200. According to the complaint, the suspects also forced the boy to consume alcohol and assaulted him with belts, while one of them filmed the incident on his mobile phone and circulated the video.