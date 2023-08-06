At least three passengers lost their lives and over 15 others sustained injuries after a bus they were traveling in falls into Barkar river in Giridih, Jharkhand on August 5, as confirmed by officials.

Naman Priyesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Giridih, spoke to ANI and verified the casualties. He said, "Three people have died and over 15 others have been injured in the accident." A rescue operation, involving district administration officials and locals, was underway at the accident site.

A video clip of the incident shows the overturned bus in the river, with locals using their mobile torches to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

According to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's social media post, the bus was en route from Ranchi to Giridih when the accident occurred.

Banna Gupta, the State Health and Disaster Management Minister, while Speaking to ANI stated that a rescue operation was immediately initiated by the concerned authorities upon receiving word of the accident.

“The district administration has launched a rescue operation after a bus carrying passengers fell into a river in Giridih," he said. He assured that all necessary medical facilities would be provided to the injured.

“Giridih Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to expedite the rescue operation. We are taking all necessary actions to ensure the prompt rescue of the passengers," Banna Gupta added.

Chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, in a tweet in Hindi, expressed his sadness over the incident and mentioned ongoing rescue efforts by the district administration. He also appreciated the assistance provided by JMM leaders and workers in the rescue operation.