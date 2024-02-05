Jharkhand Assembly: Ex-CM Hemant Soren alleges Governor's role in his arrest, says ‘Raj Bhavan instrumental in…’
Hemant Soren accuses the Centre, Raj Bhavan of plotting his arrest, adding that a 'black night and a black chapter' was added to the country's democracy.
Former Jharkhand chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren on February 5 alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre. While speaking in the Jharkhand assembly, the former chief minister said, “Raj Bhavan was instrumental in my arrest after a conspiracy hatched by the Centre."