Hemant Soren takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand | Watch

  • Hemant Soren was administered the oath of office and secrecy as the 13th chief minister of Jharkhand by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan.

Livemint
Updated4 Jul 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM.
A day after Champai Soren stepped down from the chief minister's post, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday took oath as 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Soren to form the government in the state after Champai Soren stepped-down from the post paving the way for Hemant to take over.

Soren was administers the oath to office and secrecy by the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | What does Hemant Soren’s return as CM mean for Jharkhand? Explained in 5 points

Soren's father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

After meeting the governor, Soren took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and said that the end of the "anti-democracy conspiracy" hatched by the rivals has begun.

"Thank you to his excellency the Governor. The end of the anti-democracy conspiracy hatched by the rivals has begun. Satyamev Jayate," Soren said in a post on X.

Also Read | Champai Soren feels ‘insulted’, to resign as Jharkhand CM amid Hemant’s return

On January 31, Soren had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

On June 28, nearly five months after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail following bail from the Jharkhand High Court.

Also Read | Hemant Soren says BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly elections

“Democracy has won”

Meanwhile, JMM leader and Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, also took to 'X' and said that the "democracy has won".

"Democracy ultimately won. The injustice that started on January 31, 2024, has now started getting justice in the true sense. Hail Jharkhand", she wrote on 'X.

Champai Soren tenure

On February 2, 2024, Champai Soren had taken took the oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan .

On July 3, Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath.

"A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision, and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster," reported PTI quoting Champai Soren.

