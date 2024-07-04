Hemant Soren takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand | Watch

A day after Champai Soren stepped down from the chief minister's post, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday took oath as 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Soren to form the government in the state after Champai Soren stepped-down from the post paving the way for Hemant to take over.

Soren was administers the oath to office and secrecy by the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

Soren's father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, wife Kalpana Soren and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

After meeting the governor, Soren took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and said that the end of the "anti-democracy conspiracy" hatched by the rivals has begun.

"Thank you to his excellency the Governor. The end of the anti-democracy conspiracy hatched by the rivals has begun. Satyamev Jayate," Soren said in a post on X.

5 महीने पहले सत्ता के मद में चूर अहंकारियों ने मुझे चुप कराने की कोशिश की थी। आज झारखंडियों की जनमत वापस बुलंद होगी।



जय झारखंड, जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/E9HCs6t0oT — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 4, 2024

On January 31, Soren had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

#WATCH | JMM executive president and former CM Hemant Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.



Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers him the oath to office. pic.twitter.com/b0LydgYuxb — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

On June 28, nearly five months after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail following bail from the Jharkhand High Court.

“Democracy has won” Meanwhile, JMM leader and Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, also took to 'X' and said that the "democracy has won".

"Democracy ultimately won. The injustice that started on January 31, 2024, has now started getting justice in the true sense. Hail Jharkhand", she wrote on 'X.

लोकतंत्र की अंततः जीत हुई।



31 जनवरी 2024 से शुरू हुई अन्याय को अब सही मायनों में न्याय मिलने की शुरुआत हुई है।



जय झारखण्ड। pic.twitter.com/VweKoYPk2j — Kalpana Murmu Soren (@JMMKalpanaSoren) July 4, 2024

Champai Soren tenure On February 2, 2024, Champai Soren had taken took the oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the Raj Bhavan .

On July 3, Champai Soren resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath.