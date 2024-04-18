More than a month has passed since the horrifying incident unfolded, where a foreign biker woman was gang-raped by seven men in Jharkhand's Dumka district. Vincente, who is Spanish, and Fernanda, who is Brazillian, have now unveiled a video capturing moments before the traumatic incident and the things that unfolded after. In the 59.34-minute video posted on their YouTube channel ‘Around the world Vicente y Fernanda,’ the couple spoke about the incident and also shared some inside footage.

At the beginning of the video, Vicente said, “The truth is that we didn't know if we were going to put it. A lot has been said, some things were true, others were lies, we want to reflect in our own hands what really happened. After this long chapter, we will put an end to this unpleasant stage and return to the previous chapters. We hope you understand this break we have had, and from now on we will try to continue posting our videos weekly."

The video also showed the location where they camped and the horrific incident took place. Additionally, the couple also disclosed earlier encounters with men with whom they engaged in some conversation during broad daylight, two of them were also the ones who raped Fernanda.

Vincente also revealed the face of one of the men who attacked them and some conversations on peanuts they had with him. He said the man approached Fernanda who was eating peanuts and took some without asking her. Fernanda also told him not to take it without permission.

The couple later departed the area and returned to their camp a few hours later, assuming they would be the only ones there.

While riding towards the camp at night, Fernanda said, “We are now returning to the place we saw previously to camp. We believe that there will no longer be anyone, at least that is what we hope."

Vincente also gave a reason for their decision to camp at night. He said, "Driving in India is really dangerous but at night chances of having an accident increase significantly, that was one reason why we decided to camp."

While heading to the camp, Fernanda also said in the video, “If I were travelling alone, I don't think I would camp out."

“Of course because you are a man, that is a difference between women, this is injustice inequality those of us who are fragile are clearly at greater risk," she said. “If a man comes to fight with you, you are more likely to defend than a woman (sic)," she added.

The video later shifted after the incident, where Vincente said it was the horrific 3 hours of their lives. "If all started at around 8 pm and ended at 11 pm."

"I didn't know what I was going to do, I thought Fernanda was dead. But she was there in the bushes and suddenly I saw her appear, it gave me a joy that you can't even imagine. I got up and ran towards her, with my hands tied behind."

While heading to the hospital, he said, “Seven guys raped her several times, they hit her. They hit me with a helmet several times, kicked me, assaulted me with stones."

While speaking from the hospital, Vincente said, “I want to leave testimony of this, so that it never happens to you, be very careful when you camp, if you see anything strange, leave quickly."

The couple were later sent to a government house where they stayed for three days with police protection. Vincente also spoke in the video on people asking if they would continue the trip. He said, “We are going to continue, destiny has given us a second chance. We have seen death up close and that has made us reflect a lot. Our life project should not change. In the face of misfortune, we must know how to stand up, be strong and move forward."

Meanwhile, on March 5, the Jharkhand Police arrested five more suspects, taking the total number of people arrested in the case to eight. "Three suspects involved in the incident were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 2, 2024. Five other suspects implicated in the case were apprehended today, on March 5, 2024," the police told ANI in a statement. The Jharkhand Police had also given a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the husband of the Spanish woman.

