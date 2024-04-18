Jharkhand gang rape: ‘We've seen death up close’ —Spanish tourist, husband detail encounter with attackers in new video
A foreign biker woman was gang-raped and her husband was assaulted in Jharkhand last month. Vincente and Fernanda have now shared a video about the incident on their YouTube channel. The couple revealed details of the encounter with the perpetrators.
More than a month has passed since the horrifying incident unfolded, where a foreign biker woman was gang-raped by seven men in Jharkhand's Dumka district. Vincente, who is Spanish, and Fernanda, who is Brazillian, have now unveiled a video capturing moments before the traumatic incident and the things that unfolded after. In the 59.34-minute video posted on their YouTube channel ‘Around the world Vicente y Fernanda,’ the couple spoke about the incident and also shared some inside footage.