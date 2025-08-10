Jharkhand shocker: Unable to repay MFI loans, women are fleeing villages
Ritwika Mitra 10 min read 10 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Many take loans in other people’s names, sometimes without their knowledge, and flee when they are no longer able to repay, leaving MFIs stuck with bad debt. In this ground report from deep inside Jharkhand, we lay bare the distress.
Koderma, Jharkhand: In Dhora Kola village in Jharkhand’s Koderma district, life is inching back to normal for an 18-year-old teenager, her siblings, and father. Sometimes neighbours come in and ask about her mother’s whereabouts.
