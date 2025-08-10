This is a common practice in the village. For instance, if person A is in desperate need of funds, she convinces B, a neighbour or friend, to borrow money. A does this because she already is juggling multiple debts and is unable to repay them. The loan comes to B once her documents are verified and she gives the money to A, who pays the monthly installments. If A fails to repay, then B, in whose name the loan was given, is held accountable by the MFI or moneylender.