Jharkhand MLAs arrested with 49 lakh in cash get interim bail

Jharkhand MLAs arrested with ₹49 lakh in cash get interim bail2 min read . 05:44 PM IST
The Calcutta high court has granted interim bail to three Jharkhand legislators who were arrested by the Bengal police with ₹49 lakh in cash
The Calcutta high court has granted interim bail to three Jharkhand legislators who were arrested by the Bengal police with ₹49 lakh in cash
The Calcutta high court has granted interim bail to three Jharkhand legislators who were arrested by the Bengal police in Howrah district with ₹49 lakh in cash. The three Congress MLAs -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested after their car was intercepted in Howrah on July 30 and nearly ₹49 lakh in cash was seized from the vehicle. The MLAs were later suspended by Congress.
The Calcutta high court has granted interim bail to three Jharkhand legislators who were arrested by the Bengal police in Howrah district with ₹49 lakh in cash. The three Congress MLAs -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested after their car was intercepted in Howrah on July 30 and nearly ₹49 lakh in cash was seized from the vehicle. The MLAs were later suspended by Congress.
A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ananya Bandopadhyay granted interim bail to the three Congress MLAs for three months. The legislators have been directed to not leave the Kolkata municipal area during the period.
A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ananya Bandopadhyay granted interim bail to the three Congress MLAs for three months. The legislators have been directed to not leave the Kolkata municipal area during the period.
The Calcutta high court has also directed the three MLAs to appear before the investigating officer once a week and to submit their passports.
The Calcutta high court has also directed the three MLAs to appear before the investigating officer once a week and to submit their passports.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Howrah district. Three Congress MLAs were travelling in the car with a huge amount of cash. Following an interrogation, the three were arrested.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Howrah district. Three Congress MLAs were travelling in the car with a huge amount of cash. Following an interrogation, the three were arrested.
The Congress also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand.
The Congress also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter that "The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter that "The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said the three MLAs were allegedly involved in a plot to weaken the Congress Legislature Party in Jharkhand. The party also alleged that the three MLAs were also "misleading" other legislators.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said the three MLAs were allegedly involved in a plot to weaken the Congress Legislature Party in Jharkhand. The party also alleged that the three MLAs were also "misleading" other legislators.
"The party leadership is aware of who all are part of the conspiracy and will take action at an appropriate time," he said, adding, “We have information about everyone. In the coming days, be it any public representative, any office-bearer of the Congress or any worker, whoever is found connected to or involved in this, the party will take strict action against them."
"The party leadership is aware of who all are part of the conspiracy and will take action at an appropriate time," he said, adding, “We have information about everyone. In the coming days, be it any public representative, any office-bearer of the Congress or any worker, whoever is found connected to or involved in this, the party will take strict action against them."
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)