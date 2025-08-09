Jharkhand news: 2 goods trains derail in Saraikela Kharsawa district, wagons lie scattered across tracks | Watch video

Jharkhand shocker: A tragic incident was reported on Saturday morning when two goods trains derailed in Saraikela Kharsawa district. The train accident occurred in the Chandil area which comes under the Adra Division of South Eastern Railway, ANI reported.

Train services between the Chandil-Tatanagar section of South Eastern Railway were disrupted after over 20 wagons of a goods train were derailed, an official informed PTI.

“There was no report of any injury in the derailment,” PTI quoted the official as saying. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Adra Division) Vikash Kumar noted that train services on both the up and down tracks from Chandil are affected due to the derailment, PTI reported.

While restoration work is going on, many express and mail trains were either diverted, short-terminated or cancelled.

The list of trains that were cancelled include 20894 Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat express, 28181 Tatanagar-Katihar express and 28182 Katihar-Tatanagar express.

August 8 IED blast In an unrelated incident, around two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were wounded in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday, August 8.

The incident reported at Chaibasa, took place in Mankey area near Jaraikela which lies within the dense Saranda forest. CRPF's CoBRA battalion's injured personnel were promptly airlifted to Ranchi, PTI reported.

Later, Inspector General (Ranchi) Manoj Kaushik met the injured jawans who were a part of the afternoon search operation. "They have received splinter injuries. Their family members have been informed of the incident. Doctors say both of them are stable and will recover soon," Manoj Kaushik said.

This comes after, Jharkhand Police launched a massive manhunt to catch 55 Naxalites, including top CPI (Maoist) commanders. Notably, the suspects carrying a cumulative bounty of ₹8.45 crore.