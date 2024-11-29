Jharkhand news: Birsa Munda's great grandson Mangal Munda passes away
Jharkhand: Birsa Munda's great-grandson has died from cardiovascular failure in Ranchi following injuries sustained in a road accident.
Jharkhand news: Birsa Munda's great grandson, Mangal Munda who was injured in a road accident, passed away at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Friday.
Munda sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25, reported PTI.s
