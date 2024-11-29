Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Jharkhand news: Birsa Munda's great grandson Mangal Munda passes away

Jharkhand news: Birsa Munda's great grandson Mangal Munda passes away

Livemint

Jharkhand: Birsa Munda's great-grandson has died from cardiovascular failure in Ranchi following injuries sustained in a road accident.

Jharkhand news: Birsa Munda's great grandson Mangal Munda passes away

Jharkhand news: Birsa Munda's great grandson, Mangal Munda who was injured in a road accident, passed away at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Friday.

Munda sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25, reported PTI.s

(more to come….)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.