Jharkhand on RED ALERT as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, UP, other states brace for more rains today; IMD's full forecast here

Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rains in Jharkhand today and has issued a red alert warning for the state. Meanwhile, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are on IMD's orange alert for June 19.

The weather agency predicted that Southwest monsoon will advance further over some parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir today or tomorrow amid favourable weather conditions.

“Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on 19th June,” IMD said. “Very heavy rainfall” is likely in Goa, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Rajasthan on June 19.

IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Light/moderate rainfall at many/most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northeast India” over the coming 6 days.

Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions will prevail “in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu” on 19, in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema until June 22.

Delhi weather today The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR region today. The residents of national capital can expect “generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thunderstorm/ lightening with gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph).” These weather conditions come as the city's maximum and minimum temperatures dropped significantly, around 1 to 3 notches below normal range. Wet spells are likely until June 24 and relief from sweltering heat is expected over the next 5 days.