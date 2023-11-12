Jharkhand train news: 2 die as train stops by sudden jolt after overhead electric wire snaps
Jharkhand train news: The accident occurred when the driver applied the emergency brake after the wire fell on the train, resulting in the deaths of two people.
Jharkhand train news: Two passengers died on Saturday following a sudden jolt after a Delhi-bound train stopped as an overhead electric wire snapped in Jharkhand's Koderma district, East Central Railway officials said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message