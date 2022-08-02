Mahua Moitra was trolled after a video of the Trinamool Congress MP ‘hiding’ her Louis Vuitton bag during a debate on price rise in Lok Sabha surfaced
Mahua Moitra quoted PM Narendra Modi's famous "jhola leke aaye the, jhola leke chal padenge" to respond to the attacks after a video of her “hiding" her Louis Vuitton bag in Parliament surfaced. Earlier in the day, a video showed Mahua Moitra allegedly "hiding" her Louis Vuitton bag just as another MP started a debate on "mehngai" (price rise/inflation) in the Lok Sabha.
The video showed Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar speaking in the Lok Sabha and Mahua Moitra sitting next to her. A few seconds later, just as Kakoli is heard saying "mehngai", Mahua Moitra is seen putting her Louis Vuitton bag down on the ground. And the clip created an uproar on social media as netizens attacked and trolled her over the irony of the situation and "hypocrisy".
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shaina Nana Chudasama aka Shaina NC took a dig at Mahua Moitra over her branded bag worth lakhs, saying “aur kitne acche din chahiye?"
“TMC MP Mahua Moitra hides her expensive Louis Vuitton bag, while one of her colleagues was giving her parliament speech on price rise. The handbag is believed to be of ₹1.6 Lakh! Aur Kitne Acche din Chahiye @MahuaMoitra?"
Just as the controversy erupted, Mahua Moitra took to Twitter. She posted a collage of her pictures that showed her carrying the same Louis Vuitton bag to Parliament on various occasions.
"Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge…," Mahua Moitra tweeted.
Some netizens supported Mahua Moitra, saying that she always carries the same bag to Parliament.
Actor Swara Bhasker defended Mahua Moitra saying the Trinamool Congress MP had a flourishing corporate career and she bought branded items from her own hard-earned money.
"Another unimaginative attempt by #Poopindia to discredit an independent vocal woman .. Doesn’t seem like @MahuaMoitra ever tried to ‘hide’ her branded bag.. She had a flourishing corporate career & bought branded items with her own hard earned money? Haw! How ‘controversial’" she tweeted.
