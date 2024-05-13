Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Patna, as part of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The event named, 'The Modi Show,' attracted considerable criticism on social media.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, May 12 stood next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader held a massive roadshow in Bihar's capital Patna while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Patna event named "The Modi Show" drew stark criticism on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A video footage from the event shows Deputy CM and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary and local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad were also seated beside PM Modi apart from Nitish Kumar. Moreover, Nitish Kumar held onto BJP's insignia while campaigning for polls in the state.

The PM covered a distance of about a kilometre and a half in a vehicle adorned with flowers and painted in the hue of saffron. Meanwhile, the BJP’s poll symbol lotus and image cut-outs of PM Modi added to the decorations.

Also read: Nitish Kumar's first reaction after resigning as Bihar CM: 'I left INDIA alliance...' Netizens were strong to react with memes, jokes and criticism after seeing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is an NDA partner, standing up with PM Modi as one user stated, “Nitish Kumar deserve this insult." The social media users drew analogy as another user noted, "From "being a PM face of Opposition" to becoming “a sidekick holding BJP party symbol." India is witnessing the fall of Nitish Kumar."

A third user tweeted, “Modi is an expert in finishing all regional leaders after doing alliance with them." A fourth user remarked, “Jhunjhunu pakda diya Nitish Babu ko." A fifth user commented, “Nitish Kumar got all the respect in INDIA alliance. Now look at his condition." A sixth user called Nitish Kumar “opportunist, overrated politician." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ‘trapped’? Tejashwi Yadav says 'a thing to ponder upon...' After addressing a poll campaign in the adjoining state of West Bengal, PM Modi arrived in Patna in the evening. At the airport, he was welcomed by Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and the BJP’s state general secretary in charge Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania.

The PM drove directly to the point of commencement of the roadshow, Bhattacharjee Road from the airport. The event wrapped up at Udyog Bhavan.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!